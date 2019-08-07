Real Madrid names 20-man squad for game against Red Bull Salzburg

Madrid [Spain], Aug 7 (ANI): Spanish football club, Real Madrid on Tuesday named their 20-man squad for the game against Red Bull Salzburg, later today.

Madrid team manager Zinedine Zidane dropped Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez from the squad which will play a pre-season friendly match due to the uncertainty over their respective futures at the club.

There have been speculation that Bale had agreed on a deal to move to Cina with a club Jiangsu Suning back in July.



On the other hand, Napoli and Atletico Madrid have shown their interest in Rodriguez.

Real Madrid's squad for the match against Red Bull Salzburg is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Courtois, Lunin.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, De la Fuente.

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco.

Forwards: Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Jovic, Vinicius Jr., Hazard.

Real Madrid will face Red Bull Salzburg at Red Bull Arena in Austria, later today. (ANI)

