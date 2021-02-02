Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tests positive for coronavirus

Madrid [Spain], February 2 (ANI): Real Madrid on Tuesday announced that its president Florentino Perez has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spanish club said that Perez is not showing any symptoms. "Real Madrid C. F. would like to inform that our president Florentino Perez has tested positive in the COVID-19 tests that he periodically undergoes, although he is not showing any symptoms," the club said in a statement.



This comes weeks after Real Madrid had announced that manager Zinedine Zidane tested positive for coronavirus.

"Real Madrid C. F. report that our coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19," the club said on January 22.

However, Zidane has rejoined the team after recovering from coronavirus. "Zidane rejoins the team for the first training session of the week. #RMCity | #HalaMadrid," Real Madrid tweeted on Tuesday.

The club is currently preparing for the La Liga clash against Huesca, slated to take place on Saturday. On the La Liga table, Real Madrid hold the third position with 40 points from 20 games. (ANI)

