Real Madrid president tests negative for coronavirus

Madrid [Spain], February 23 (ANI): Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who had contracted coronavirus earlier this month, has returned negative COVID-19 results in the two PCR tests he took in the last 48 hours, the club announced on Tuesday.



"Real Madrid C. F. informs that our president Florentino Perez has returned negative COVID-19 results in the two PCR tests he has taken in the past 48 hours," the club said in a statement.

The Spanish club also said that he will not travel to Bergamo for Real Madrid's match against Atalanta.

"Florentino Perez will not travel to Bergamo for the Champions League tie against Atalanta, but will be at Real Madrid City tomorrow to see all members of our first team off ahead of their trip to Italy," the statement read.

Perez had tested positive for coronavirus on February 2. "Real Madrid C. F. would like to inform that our president Florentino Perez has tested positive in the COVID-19 tests that he periodically undergoes, although he is not showing any symptoms," the club had said.

Real Madrid will take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday. (ANI)

