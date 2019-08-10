Real Madrid's number 7 jersey goes to Hazard

After the departure of Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy's Juventus last summer, Dominican forward Mariano Diaz wore the number seven shirt upon his return to Madrid.

But after contracting the talented Belgian international, it was decided that he will get that number, while Mariano will wear 24, reports Efe news.

Hazard continues to gain more importance at Madrid, getting the shirt number that is considered the most prestigious jersey at the LaLiga side, which was also worn by Raul Gonzalez.

Colombia's James Rodriguez will don the number 16 jersey, having returned from a two-year loan at Germany's Bayern Munich. Striker Luka Jovic will play in the number 18 shirt, defender Eder Militao number three, left-back Ferland Mendy number 23 and forward Rodrygo number 27. Japanese promising talent Takefusa Kubo did not appear in the list, as he has probably been contracted for Madrid B-Team, known as Castilla. He was also linked to a loan move during the upcoming season. Real Madrid is set to debut its 2019-20 LaLiga campaign on the road against Celta Vigo on August 17.