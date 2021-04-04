Real Sociedad beat Athletic Bilbao to win 2020 Copa del Rey

Seville [Spain], April 4 (ANI): Real Sociedad defeated local rivals Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in the rescheduled 2020 Copa del Rey final on Saturday.



With this title, Real Sociedad's finally lifted their first major trophy since 1987.

The sole goal of the match came from the spot in the 63rd minute as captain Mikel Oyazabal netted the ball by sending keeper Unai Simon the wrong way. Sociedad were given the penalty after striker Portu was felled in the area by Athletic defender Inigo Martinez.

Initially, Martinez was shown a red card for the foul but the referee overturned it to a yellow card after a VAR review.

Sociedad enjoyed more ball possession throughout the encounter as Athletic Bilbao failed to find scoring opportunities in the opponent's half.

Despite the delayed final at the request of both clubs to ensure fans could attend the event but continued coronavirus restrictions in Spain meant the showpiece in Seville's La Cartuja stadium took place without any spectators.

Athletic Bilbao have now lost their last five Copa finals but have another shot at the trophy when they play Barcelona in this season's summit clash at La Cartuja on April 17. (ANI)

