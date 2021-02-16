Remain positive, look for runs: Trott on Eng approach

The visitors were left with a mammoth task of chasing down 482 after Ravichandran Ashwin's century on the third day helped India to 286 in India's second innings.

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) England will be looking to be positive and score as many runs as possible on the fourth day of the second Test against India, according to batting coach Jonathan Trott.

"Remain positive and look for runs. We saw how Dan Lawrence played last night, look for more of that and se how far we can go," Trott told the host television broadcaster ahead of the start of the fourth day's play.

Trott said that it is upto players' individual plans if they want to use sweep shots or not. "It's upto each individual players (using sweeps). Don't forget there are some good seamers for India. It's about their own individual game plans and working as a pair out in the middle. Rotate the strike, picking up lengths quickly and use your feet," he said.

"It all depends on their contact points, whether they want to get as close as possible to the pitch of the ball or try and get as far away and give themselves time. We saw the people who scored runs on this wicket went about it so try doing something similar (to them)," he said.

Trott said that he hopes England batsmen can bat like wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes did in the first innings. While the hosts were all out for a paltry 134, Foakes was their top scorer with an unbeaten 42.

"You watch everybody go about their business when they score runs, try and pick up their characteristics. But I think we have players in there (dressing room) who have their own characteristics and score runs themselves. It's nice to know that we can score runs on a wicket like this. We saw how Foakes went about it in the first innings, hopefully we can have more of the same," said Trott.

