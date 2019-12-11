Ricky Ponting joins Twitter, shares pictures with his son!

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday finally joined social media platform Twitter.

He posted a picture with his son to mark his first post on Twitter.

In the post, Ponting can be seen with his son enjoying a training session.

"A day of firsts; finally on social media and the first net with my son Fletcher," Ponting tweeted.So far, Ponting's account has 11.8K followers.44-year-old Ponting is currently the coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.Capitals also took to Twitter to welcome Ponting on the platform."Welcome to Twitter, @RickyPonting! Can't wait to see you back in #DC colours for #IPL2020 #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals," Delhi Capitals tweeted.Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats.No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper.Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.He played his last Test in 2012. (ANI)