Rifle shooter Anjum improves upon Delhi WC performance

Anjum's performance was better than 1162 points she shot at the New Delhi World Cup in March.

Osijek (Croatia) May 30 (IANS) India's rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil scored 1173 points out of 1200 in the women's 50 metres rifle 3 positions event in the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) section at the European Shooting Championship here on Sunday.

Tejaswini Sawant, the second Indian in the fray, also had a decent outing, scoring 1172 points.

While Anjum finished third in the field of 16 shooters in the MQS section, Tejaswini was fourth.

Ukraine's Lessia Leskiv topped the MQS section with a round of 1177 while Iran's Najmeh Khedmati was second with 1174.

Germany's Jolyn Beer topped the field with a European Championship record-equalling 1185.

On Saturday, rifle shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar scored 1172, a personal best, in the men's 50 metres rifle 3 positions in the MQS section.

Competitors in the 50m 3 positions have to shoot 40 shots in kneeling position followed by 40 shots in prone position and 40 shots in standing position, in that order.

The 13-member Indian rifle and pistol team is training in Croatia to prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games, starting July 13.

--IANS

nns/qma