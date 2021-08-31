Right where I belong, Sir Alex this is for you: Ronaldo on Man Utd return

Manchester [UK], August 31 (ANI): After signing a two-year deal with Manchester United, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday said he is right where he belongs and he dedicated his comeback to legendary Red Devils coach Sir Alex Ferguson.



"Everyone who knows me, knows about my never-ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we've made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution. I can't even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide," wrote Ronaldo in an Instagram post.

"It's like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of! My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot, and my first Ballon d'Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils," he added.

Further in his post, Ronaldo said: "History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word! I'm right here! I'm back where I belong! Let's make it happen once again! PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you."

On Tuesday, the Premier League club confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and medical.

Ronaldo is now expected to make his return to the pitch for United on September 11 against Newcastle after the international break, where Portugal will face Ireland, Qatar, and Azerbaijan. (ANI)

