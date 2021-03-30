Riise names 24-member England Women's football squad for France, Canada games

The squad will meet up at the team's St. George's Park training base on Sunday before heading to Caen's Stade Michel d'Ornano to face France on April 9. The Lionesses then return to St. George's Park and prepare to meet Canada at Stoke City on April 13.Having also been confirmed as head coach of GB Football, Riise will use April's camp to challenge the players against two tier-one opponents and give individuals an opportunity to impress ahead of the final decision on the Olympics shortlist which takes place in May.Experienced internationals such as Lucy Bronze, Ellen White, Millie Bright, and Jill Scott are joined by a strong contingent of younger players who've impressed for club and country over the past 12 months. Among the youngsters, Riise has called up Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy, Chelsea winger Niamh Charles and Manchester United's Ella Toone, together with Manchester City duo Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly.The France and Canada fixtures could present opportunities for Charles and Turner to make their senior England debuts.April's squad also sees a return to international duty for goalkeepers Carly Telford and Karen Bardsley, with Chelsea duo Kirby and Bright also returning to England duty having been rested during the squad's February camp which saw a 6-0 win over Northern Ireland.Captain Steph Houghton wasn't available for selection due to injury while Lyon's Nikita Parris is currently unable to join the squad as a result of a number of positive COVID-19 cases reported within her club, but the situation is being regularly assessed."We have such an exciting group of players; many have enormous major tournament experience and others have proven themselves capable of competing for England at the highest level. It's very important for us to secure fixtures against top opponents in France and Canada. France is currently ranked third in the world and Canada is eighth, so this international window will really test our squad against some of the best in the world," Riise said in a statement.The Squad: Goalkeepers -- Karen Bardsley (OL Reign, loan from Manchester City), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea),Defenders -- Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal),Midfielders -- Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Everton, loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City),Forwards -- Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City). (ANI)