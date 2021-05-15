Rijiju congratulates Tashi Yangjom for becoming 1st Indian woman climber to scale Mt Everest in 2021

Tashi from Arunachal Pradesh was trained at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang."I extend my heartiest congratulations to Ms Tashi Yangjom from Arunachal Pradesh for scaling Mt. Everest & becoming the first Indian woman climber to Everest in 2021. She was trained at National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh," Rijiju tweeted.Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on Thursday said that regular training at NIMAS made Tashi a strong mountaineer. He also informed that Tashi became the ninth climber from NIMAS to scale Everest."Congratulations Ms Tashi Yangjom for scaling Mt. Everest and becoming the first Indian lady climber to Summit Everest this Season. Regular Training at @DirangNimas has made her a strong mountaineer with blitzkrieg speed. She becomes the ninth climber from NIMAS to scale Everest," Khandu tweeted.NIMAS thanked Arunachal Pradesh's CM for always supporting the institute and the "energetic climbers"."Congratulations to Ms Tashi Yangjom for being the first Indian climber to scale Mt Everest this season on 11 May 2021.Our sincere thanks to Honourable CM Shiri Pema Khandu ji for always supporting NIMAS and young energetic climbers. The nation is proud of Ms Tashis's recent feat," NIMAS DIRANG tweeted. (ANI)