Rishabh Pant out of isolation; KL Rahul to keep in warm-up game

Rishabh Pant is on his way to join Team India soon for the first Test starting on August 4. But before that the wicket-keeper batsman is likely to undergo COVID-19 and cardiac tests on Monday. Pant returned positive on July 8 during the Indian team's three-week break post the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

Pant, who was asymptomatic, completed his 10-day isolation period as per the UK guidelines.

"Pant is expected to undergo COVID-19 related tests today and once the results are out and he tests negative, he can go ahead and join the squad in Durham," ANI quoted a source.

Besides Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran and bowling coach Bharat Arun are still in isolation after being identified as close contacts of Dayanand Garani (throwdown specialist cum masseur), who was in the team hotel when he tested positive following RT-PCR tests on July 14.

All four are undergoing 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London. The entire Indian contingent including travelling family members and caretakers were administered with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month in London. To mitigate any further risks, the Indian contingent is taking the Lateral Flow Test on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and boys have begun their preparations for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The visitors will play a three-day warm-up game at Emirates Riverside against County XI starting on Tuesday. With both Pant and Saha out, KL Rahul is best placed to don the gloves for the warm-up game.

With ANI Inputs