Rishi advances to quarterfinals of AITA men's event

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (IANS) Top seed Rishi Reddy quelled the challenge of Rajasthan's Rishiraj Shekawat to advance to the quarterfinals of the AITA Rs 1 lakh men's tennis championship here on Wednesday. The Bengalurean emerged as 6-1, 6-2 winner over his opponent from Rajasthan.

Odisha's Kabir Hans recorded the only upset of the day when he outplayed fourth seed Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan of Tamil Nadu 7-5, 7-5 even as comeback man Vishnu Vardhan, a medallist at the 2010 Asian Games, of Telangana also advanced to the last-eight stage with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Neel Garud of Madhya Pradesh.