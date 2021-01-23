Rishi Reddy captures AITA men's tennis title in style

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (IANS) The final match between top seed Rishi Reddy of Karnataka and Gujarat's Madhwin Kamath promised to be an exciting affair, but eventually ended up in a one-sided affair with the former grabbing the top honurs in the Rs.1 lakh prize money All India Tennis Association Men's Championship here on Saturday.

"The week has been fantastic for me as far as my game is concerned. I have ironed out a few mistakes that I was committing last week and this helped me win the tournament," said Reddy, a Jain College student, at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

After both players held their serve until the fourth game in the opening set, it was 22-year-old Reddy who drew the first blood while achieving the crucial break in the fifth to win the set at 6-3. Keeping the momentum, Reddy broke his opponent's serve as early as in the third game and broke again in the seventh game to lead 5-2. Egged on by a handful of supporters, Reddy served out for the match.

The first of the Tattvam Talent Series begins at the KSLTA on Monday.

Results:

Men's singles (final): Rishi Reddy (Karnataka) (1) bt Madhwin Kamath (Gujarat) 6-3, 6-2

