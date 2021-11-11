Rizwan becomes first player to score 1000 T20I runs in one year

Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday became the first player to score 1000 T20I runs in a single year.



Rizwan went past the 1000-run mark in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Along the way, Rizwan broke Babar Azam's tally to register most runs in their maiden T20 World Cup campaign.

Rizwan has so far scored half-centuries against Australia, Namibia and India in the ongoing tournament.

In the ongoing match against Australia, Pakistan lost the toss and was asked to bat first.

Pakistan had won all its Super 12 matches in Group 1 and they had topped the Group. (ANI)

