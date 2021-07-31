Rizwan establishes record for most T20I runs in a calendar year

Providence (Guyana), July 31 (IANS) Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan scored 46 runs off 36 balls against West Indies in the second T20 on Saturday to set a world record for most runs in a calendar year in T20 International cricket.

Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, now has 752 runs in 14 innings of 15 matches at an average of 94. He has surpassed the previous record of Ireland's Paul Stirling, who aggregated 748 runs in 20 innings of 20 matches at an average of 41.55 in 2019.