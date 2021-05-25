Roach ready to fire: West Indies warn South Africa

Cricket West Indies (CWI) posted a 'warning' for South African batsmen on their website on Monday, saying, "South Africa look out! Kemar Roach is coming!"

St John's (Antigua), May 25 (IANS) West Indies pace bowler Kemar Roach warmed up for two-match Test series against South Africa -- starting June 10 in St Lucia -- taking nine wickets for Surrey against Middlesex in a drawn match in County Championship.

"Our ace pacer Kemar Roach warmed up for Test series against South Africa with brilliant four wickets for Surrey in the County Championship clash against Middlesex at the Oval in London. He ended with 4-61 from 15 brilliant overs to earn the hosts a 30-run lead in the first innings," wrote CWI on its website.

"Roach returned and took a superb five-wicket haul as Surrey earned a draw with Middlesex in an exciting finish to their contest Sunday. Asked to chase 290 for victory on the final day at the Oval, Middlesex 250-6. They were in the driver's seat at 219-2, then Roach claimed 5-86 with a telling burst which all but ended Middlesex's victory bid," added CWI.

"The performance left Roach with a nine-wicket match haul following his first innings' 4-61, and with 22 wickets from four matches," CWI wrote further.

The Barbados-born Roach has so far played 63 Tests and taken 214 wickets at an average of 27.72. During the last Test he played, against Sri Lanka in Antigua in March-April this year, he took three wickets in a drawn tie.

--IANS

akm/kh