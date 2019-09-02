Roach's two-wicket burst reduces India to 57/4, still lead by 356 runs

India were 16/1 in the second innings with a healthy lead at lunch after hat-trick hero Jasprit Bumrah had finished with figures of 6/27 to skittle West Indies out for 117 in the first innings.

Despite taking a first innings lead of 299 runs, India did not enforce the follow-on and went in to bat instead.

After the break, KL Rahul, who faced 63 balls and managed just 6 runs, was caught behind as Roach bowled a probing line. Rahul did not look comfortable during his stay at the crease and failed to negotiate a Roach beauty.

India skipper Virat Kohli was sent packing for a first-ball duck in the very next ball of the 21st over, as Roach moved to ninth on the all time most Test wicket takers for West Indies, surpassing Wes Hall at 193 wickets. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane then joined Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle but the latter was dismissed just before tea, Jason Holder who took five wickets in the first innings, getting him caught at third slip by Sharmarh Brooks for 27. At the end of the 30th over, Rahane was batting on 12 alongwith last innings' centurion Hanuma Vihari who had just joined him. Roach took three wickets in the innings. Earlier, India, who were bowled out for 416 in the first innings, lost Mayank Agarwal (4) who was trapped in front by Roach. Agarwal went for a review but it was in vain. In the first session, Bumrah finished with career best Test figures which included a hat-trick on Saturday, while Shami snared his 150th Test wicket with the scalp of debutant Rahkeem Cornwall (14) after the hosts resumed on 87/7 with Cornwall and wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton at the crease. Hamilton, who also made his Test debut in this match, got out for 5 to give Ishant Sharma his first wicket of the match after the experienced pacer scored his maiden Test fifty on Day 2. Before that, Shami had Cornwall caught at gully by Ajinkya Rahane for the day''s first wicket. The last wicket, that of Roach, was taken by Ravindra Jadeja. Brief scores: India (1st innings): 416 all out (Hanuma Vihari 111, Virat Kohli 76; Jason Holder 5/77); West Indies (1st innings): 117 all out (Shimron Hetmyer 34, Jasprit Bumrah 6/27); India (2nd innings): 57/4