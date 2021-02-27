Road Safety World Series: Pathan, Ojha join India Legends team

Raipur, Feb 27 (IANS) All-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who retired from all forms of cricket on Friday, Naman Ojha, and R. Vinay Kumar, who also retired on Friday will feature in the India Legends team in next month's Road Safety World Series.

The series will be played from March 5 to 21 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Sachin Tendulkar is part of the India Legends as well as Brand Ambassador of the league.