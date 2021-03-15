Road Safety World Series: Puttick, Van Wyk star as SA Legends qualify for semis

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 16 (ANI): South Africa Legends entered the semifinals of the Road Safety World Series T20 in style when they got better of Bangladesh at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Monday.



Openers Andrew Puttick (84*) and Morne van Wyk (69*) slammed unbeaten half-centuries as South Africa romped home to a 10-wicket win which also helped them secure four points to finish third with 16 points after India (20 pts) and Sri Lanka (20 pts) in the standings.

Chasing a target of 161, the Africans achieved it with ease as they finished the game at 161 for no loss in 19.2 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh Legends came up with a much-improved batting performance before South Africa Legends bowlers triggered a collapse after captain Jonty Rhodes asked them to bat first after winning the toss.

Mohammed Rafique's side was restricted to 160 for 9 in 20 overs with South Africa off-spinner Thandi Tshabalala and fast bowler Makhaya Ntini taking two wickets each.

However, it was skipper Rhodes's run out of opener Mehrab Hossain which brought back the memories of the dynamic fielder's brilliance.

Hossain pushed Makhaya Ntini's delivery towards the off. Stationed at the point, Rhodes was quick to pick it up with one hand and destroy the timber with a direct hit before the batsman could reach the crease.

That effort reminded the crowd of one of many instances that Rhodes had produced in the past.

Bangladesh batsmen however bounced back with some interesting cameos that laid a strong platform for a decent total.

Nazimuddin once again provided a decent start, but this time it was almost a run-a-ball 33-ball 32 with five fours and a six while Aftab Ahmed (39) and Hannan Sarkar (36) were the other main contributors.

Nazimuddin, however, was dismissed by Tshabalala while Ahmed and Sarkar were sent home by Zander de Bruyn and seamer Garnett Krugger. Once Sarkar got out at 130, Bangladesh lost six wickets for 30 runs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh Legends 160/9 in 20 overs (Nazimuddin 32, Aftab Ahmed 39, Hannan Sarkar 36; Makhaya Ntini 2/26, Thandi Tshabalala 2/33) lost to South Africa Legends 161/0 in 19.2 overs (Andrew Puttick 84*, Morne van Wyk 69*) by 10 wickets. (ANI)

