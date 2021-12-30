Road Safety World Series Season 2 will be held from Feb 5 in India, UAE

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The second season of Road Safety World Series (RSWS) T20 will be played from February 5 till March 19, 2022 in India and UAE, the organisers announced on Thursday.
The tournament, which will be played in the T20 format to raise awareness about road safety across the world, is being organised by MSPL & ANZA Investment group. An emirates cricket board official confirmed that NOC has been received for the mega event.
There will be more than 160 international retired cricketing legends who will be giving their stellar performance in the tournament this season, a release said.
Previously, India won the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series after beating Sri Lanka in the final.
Notably, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, Carl Hooper, Thilakaratne Dilshan, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and others were part of their respective teams in the last season.
