Road Safety World Series Season 2 will be held from Feb 5 in India, UAE

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The second season of Road Safety World Series (RSWS) T20 will be played from February 5 till March 19, 2022 in India and UAE, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The tournament, which will be played in the T20 format to raise awareness about road safety across the world, is being organised by MSPL & ANZA Investment group. An emirates cricket board official confirmed that NOC has been received for the mega event.