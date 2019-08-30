Robert Lewandowski to stay with Bayern till 2023

Penning a contract extension, the 31-year-old striker from Poland has committed his future to the "Bavarians" till June 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Robert is for me the best striker in the world and for years a cornerstone of our team... We are very happy that he will play for Bayern for a long time," Bayern Munich's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Thursday.

Lewandowski joined Bayern in the summer of 2014 and immediately made an impact as he scored 197 goals in overall 246 competitive encounters.

Since joining the defending champions, Lewandowski lifted the top-scorer trophy three times (2016, 2018, 2019). In addition, he clinched the "FCB" five Bundesliga titles (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019) and the German Cup twice (2016, 2019). Bayern Munich started with a draw and a win into the Bundesliga season.