Rodgers delighted with Leicester City's win over Brighton

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 11th, 2021, 19:26:23hrs
Brendan Rodgers (Photo/ Leicester City Twitter)

Leicester [UK], February 11 (ANI): Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is delighted with the team's hard-fought win over Brighton in the FA Cup.

Leicester City secured a 1-0 win against Brighton in the FA Cup fifth-round match here on Thursday. Kelechi Iheanacho netted the only goal scored in the game which came in the 90+4th minute.
"It was always going to be a tight game, I felt. We played with a back five tonight and they obviously play with a back five and sometimes it's very hard to break that down," Rodgers told LCFC TV.
"I don't think there were many chances in the game, but I thought our spirit shone through. I thought we were better in the second half, once we changed it. I was absolutely delighted," he added.
Leicester City currently hold the third spot on the Premier League standings with 43 points, seven points behind table-toppers Manchester City.
Rodgers' side will next play against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday. (ANI)

