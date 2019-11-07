Rodrygo could be here for 15 years: Kroos

Madrid [Spain], Nov 7 (ANI): After hat-trick heroics of Real Madrid's Rodrygo, teammate Toni Kroos said he is sure that the 18-year old 'could be here for 15 years'.

"Rodrygo did not just play well today, he has been good for a number of games. At 18 he is helping a lot. He is playing well for his age, it comes naturally to him," the club's official website quoted Kroos as saying.



"He does not give the ball away easily and that is important for the team. We need goals and he gives us another option. With the quality he has, he could be here for 15 years, I'm sure of it," he added.

Rodrygo did not take much time to score his first goal in the match as he opened Real Madrid's goal tally in the fourth minute on Thursday. Just after three minutes, he struck again, handing his club a 2-0 lead.

Rodrygo netted his third goal in the 90+2 minute which helped Real Madrid register a massive 6-0 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Kroos said fans, after this game, would be as happy as they were when they thrashed Leganes by 5-0 on October 31.

"We have played some good games this year and that was one of them. I know the fans will be as happy tonight as after the Leganes game. The good thing is we did not lose at home. We scored 3 goals in 15 minutes today," Kroos said. (ANI)

