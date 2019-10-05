Rohit 1st to score twin tons on opening debut in Tests

Rohit, who scored 176 in the first innings of the ongoing Test against South Africa, followed it up with a brilliant century in the second innings as well to achieve the rare feat at the ACA-VDCA Stadium. He scored 127 in the second essay, which included 7 sixes and 10 fours.

He has now joined an elite list of Indian batsman who have managed to score back-to-back tons in the same Test. Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane had earlier scored centuries in both innings of a Test.

Hazare and Rahane had achieved the feat once; Dravid had scored twin tons twice in his career while Gavaskar had scored back-to-back centuries in a Test match thrice. Rohit, 32, has now scored five centuries in his 28-Test career.