Rohit adds another feather to cap, equals Dravid's record

<br>Dravid had scored six straight fifty-plus scores in Tests at home between 1997 and 1998. Rohit too, now has six consecutive fifty-plus scores at home in the longest format of the game after his knock against the Proteas.

Rohit has reposed the faith shown by the team management and also silenced those who had questioned his tecnique against the red cherry.

Speaking to the media at the end of the opening day's play, Rohit said: "I wanted to take the opportunity and that's why I made the management aware of it. I am grateful to them for providing me with the opportunity and I am happy I could score runs."

Talking about his batting plans in the initial overs, the 32-year-old said he wanted to see off the new ball and then cash in from there after. "I was very clear in my mind what I wanted to do. The new ball will always do a bit in the initial overs -- whether it's red ball or white. "I have played cricket in India for a long time now and that's why I was aware of the conditions and knew that once you get past the first 10 overs, it becomes difficult to get wickets. And it becomes easier to score runs. "This was my plan to tackle the new ball and then stick to what I had planned. Backing myself and my game was most important for me because it was all I had in my mind," he added.