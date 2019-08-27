Rohit interviews Antigua heroes Bumrah & Rahane

While Rahane scored a total of 183 runs in the Antigua Test, Bumrah picked up six wickets to help India kick of their World Test Championship campaign in style.

Following India's victory, Rohit interviewed Bumrah for the BCCI.TV and asked the leading pacer: "You made the ball move away from the batsman which isn't your natural tendency. We generally see you bowling from wide of the crease and make the ball come into the batsman. But today (Monday), the batsmen were getting beaten outside the off-stump. So, have you worked on that or were you just trying to take the help of breeze for movement?"

"I always try to use out-swingers as much as possible but tried harder today because of the breeze. I had used out-swingers a lot in England so that helped my confidence. I was also mixing (deliveries) around a bit to confuse the batsmen," Bumrah replied. "Jassi took 5/7 and it was a magical spell from him," Rohit signed off Bumrah's part of the interview. Rohit also interviewed Rahane and asked: "There were many people saying you have not been able to perform. Do you think about what people say about you?" "I try not to get too affected by the criticism. It's an unwanted thing which I cannot control," Rahane responded. "Personally, you get very happy whenever you score a hundred. It was a very satisfying innings in which I had to grind a lot." Rohit ended the conversation with the duo by saying that both Bumrah and Rahane are important members of the team and have contributed a lot towards the team. "We, as members of Team India, always try to take the team forward," he signed off. India, with a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, will now take on West Indies in the second Test beginning August 30 in Jamaica.