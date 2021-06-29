Rohit Kumar becomes Bengaluru FC's first signing this season

The 24-year-old Rohit, who played 11 matches for Kerala Blasters FC during the 2020-21 season, has become the club's first signing this summer, and will join the squad ahead of their AFC Cup playoff clash against Eagles FC of Maldives.

Bengaluru, June 29 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC on Tuesday signed midfielder Rohit Kumar on a deal that will keep him with the club till the end of the 2022-23 season.

Delhi-born Rohit joined the DSK Shivajians academy in 2016, and earned promotion to the club's first team in 2016 for the Durand Cup. Having made his I-League debut the same year, the midfielder moved to ISL side FC Pune City at the end of the season.

"I'm looking forward to experiencing all the good things I've heard about BFC, and I'm eager to play my part in achieving success with this team and for the fans," said Rohit after completing the formalities.

After two years with FC Pune City and a season with Hyderabad FC, making 30 appearances in the league during the period, Rohit joined Kerala Blasters FC.

A defensive midfielder, Rohit has represented the India U-19 in the 2015 SAFF U-19 Championship in Nepal.

