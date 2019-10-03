Rohit-Mayank become 3rd Indian opening pair to score 300

Rohit and Mayank together scored 317 runs for the first wicket during the opening Test of the three-match series against South Africa being played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here.

Rohit, who was opening the innings for the first time in Test cricket, scored 176 runs while Mayank contributed with 137 runs during their historic partnership.

Rohit, 32, got out stumped off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj.

The other two Indian opening pair to stitch together a partnership of more than 300 runs in Test cricket are Vinoo Mankad-Pankaj Roy (413 runs against New Zealand in 1956) and Virender Sehwag-Rahul Dravid (410 runs against Pakistan in 2006).