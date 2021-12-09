Rohit named ODI captain; India's squad for SA Tests

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa starting from 26th December 2021. The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.

