Rohit on a mission to bring WC trophy back home: Coach

New Delhi: It woudn't be wrong to say that India opener Rohit Sharma is enjoying the form of his lfe. The Mumbai batsman is the highest run-getter in the ongoing World Cup and with every passing day, he is achieving one or the other feat. Skipper Virat Kohli has always been termed as the 'run-machine', but in the showpiece event, it is Rohit who is re-writing the record books.

It seems that Rohit is on a mission to get the coveted trophy back home and his coach Dinesh Lad also reckons the same. Lad says Rohit will leave no stone unturned to bring the trophy back home.

Talking to IANS, Lad said: "Rohit's batting has been incredible, giving the message that he is on a mission to lift the trophy."

Rohit has already slammed five centuries in this World Cup and with 647 runs to his name, the Mumbai batsman is within a touching distance of overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in a single World Cup.

Sachin holds the record with 673 runs scored during the 2003 World Cup, followed by former Australia opener Matthew Hayden who amassed up 659 runs in the 2007 edition.

Commenting on Rohit's batting, Lad said: "He is playing his natural game, which is his strength. Yes, he has changed his temparament a bit as now he tries to spend more time in the middle. Before leaving for England, I had advised him to remain in the wicket for at least 10-12 overs. He followed my advice and the rsult is there for all to see."

Rohit, who is known for hitting big tons, has thrown his wicket away soon after getting to the three-digit mark in this World Cup. On this, Lad said: "He gets aggressive after reaching his ton. He played a poor shot in the game against Paksitan and if he hadn't done so, he could have even reached the 200-run mark. He needs to play calmly after his century."

"I don't feel that Rohit will be under pressure in the semifinal as he looks very confident. He will once again fire when it matters the most," Lad added.

Rohit wasn't a part of the team which won the World Cup in 2011, but was roped in for the next edition in 2015.

"Rohit was unhappy for not making it to the 2011 World Cup squad. I had told him then that he was giving less time to cricket and that as soon as he started paying more attention to the game, he would be one of the best in the business," Lad said.