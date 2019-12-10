Rohit Sharma 8 sixes away from becoming player with most T20I sixes against a team

Team India opener Rohit Sharma who has hit 24 sixes against the West Indies in T20Is stands an opportunity, to become the man with most sixes against an opponent in T20Is. Sharma is placed second on the list of cricketers to have hit the most sixes against a side in the format, after Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai.

Zazai has smashed 31 sixes against Ireland, which is certainly praiseworthy to say the least. The Team India batsman needs 8 sixes to surpass the Afghanistan cricketer, and will be looking to achieve this unique distinction during the final T20I against the Windies at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

While it is certainly difficult for any cricketer to hit 8 sixes during an innings, it is certainly not beyond Rohit who has proved his caliber as a big-hitting batsman over the years. With a T20I trophy on the line, one can certainly expect an excellent performance from the Team India opener who has been an extremely reliable cricketer with the willow. Sharma will further become the first Indian to hit 400 sixes in T20Is if he manages to hit one six, during the third clash against the Windies having failed in this regard during the opening two clashes.