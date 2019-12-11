Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 400 International sixes

Team India opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the first cricketer from the nation, to smash 400 sixes in International cricket. Sharma achieved this feat during the final T20I of the three-match series against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Windies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field in the series decider of the three-match T20I series between the two nations. This provided an early opportunity to Sharma, and he made full use of it to script history in the third over of the innings bowled by Sheldon Cottrell. The opener smacked the first delivery over mid-wicket despite not getting the middle of the bat, much to the joy of the fans.

Sharma has further become just the third player overall to cross the milestone after former Pakistan and West Indies captains Shahid Afridi (476 sixes) and Chris Gayle (534 sixes). The 32-year-old cricketer has been a quality performer for the Indian team over the years, with his ability to change the game in a couple of overs hailed by one and all. Australian cricketer David Warner had recently hailed Sharma as a player who was capable of shattering Windies legend Brian Lara's record of 400 runs in the longest format of the game. This is certainly a massive compliment to the opener, who set the record for hitting the most sixes during a Test series after smashing 19 sixes against South Africa in October. Sharma will look to make his presence felt in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, set to start from December 15.