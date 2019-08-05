Rohit Sharma becomes the batsman with most T20I sixes

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma has become the batsman with the most number of sixes in the T20I format.

Sharma blasted two sixes to go past West Indies's Chris Gayle at the top spot. The right-handed Sharma now has 106 sixes in the format whereas Gayle has 105.

The left-handed Gayle is not playing the three-match T20I series as he has been rested by the Windies team management.

Kiwi opening batsman Martin Guptill sits on the third position with 103 sixes.

The 32-year-old Sharma is currently the highest run-scorer in T20Is and he also holds the record for the most number of centuries (four) in the T20I format.

Sharma has been in a rich vein of form as he had scored five centuries in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and he finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament.