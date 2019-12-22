Rohit Sharma breaks record for scoring most runs as opener in calendar year

Cuttack (Odisha] [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke the record for scoring the most number of runs as an opening batsman in a calendar year.

He achieved the feat against West Indies in the ongoing second ODI of the three-match series here at Barabati Stadium.

Rohit broke the 22-year-long record of former Sri Lanka's batsman Sanath Jayasuriya.Prior to the match, Rohit just needed nine runs to break the record, and the batsman managed it with ease against West Indies.Rohit is currently unbeaten on 25 in the match against West Indies and now has 2404 runs across formats in 2019 while Jayasuriya had 2387.In the second ODI of the series, Rohit had played a knock of 159 runs. As a result, he became the leading run-scorer in ODIs in 2019.Earlier this year, Rohit had scored five centuries in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. As a result, he became the first batsman to record five 100 plus scores in a single edition of the tournament.During the second ODI, he also went past 11,000 List A runs.In the ongoing match, West Indies set a target of 316 runs in front of India. Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard played knocks of 89 and 74* respectively.While filing this report, India had reached a score of 37/0. (ANI)