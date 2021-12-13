Rohit Sharma ruled out of South Africa Tests, Priyank Panchal named replacement

"Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad. Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa," BCCI tweeted.

India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match series against South Africa, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday evening.

The Gujarat opener, captained India A in three-four day matches in South Africa, registering scores of 96, 24 and 0 in his three innings.

Last week, Rohit was named India's Test vice-captain ahead of India's tour of South Africa, which starts from December 26.

He was also handed Team India captaincy for the white-ball format.

Rohit had scored 906 runs in 21 innings at an average of 47.68 and was India's highest run-getter in Test cricket in 2021. In India's last Test against England at The Oval in September, Sharma was the 'Player of the Match' for his wonderful knock of 127 off 256 balls during the second innings in India's 157-run win.

Panchal, on the other hand, had been a part of India's extended squad that played against England England in four Tests at home in February and March. The 31-year-old, who captains Gujarat in domestic cricket, was in the squad as a reserve opener alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran for the home Tests against England, which India won 3-1. In 100 FC matches, Panchal has scored 7011 runs at a healthy average of 45.52, including 24 centuries and 25 half-centuries with an unbeaten 314 as his highest score.