Rohit Sharma smashes 176 as India dominate Vizag Test

Visakhapatnam: Rohit Sharma smashed 176 runs as India made a strong start on the second day of the first Test match against South Africa on Thursday.



This was Rohit's second 150 plus score in the longest format of the game. The right-handed batsman whacked five sixes and 22 fours in his innings before getting stumped by Quinton de Kock.





India resumed their play from 202/0 on day two of the first Test match. Riding on the confidence from day one, both openers played their natural game and didn't allow the Proteas' bowlers to get settle.



On day one, before the downpour, India displayed scintillating performance in the match after opting to bat first. Rohit smashed his first century as an opening batsman in the longest format of the game.



