Rohit Sharma waiting for a 'reunion' with fans inside stadium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Many people couldn't hold their excitement on hearing about the iconic American show 'Friends' return but for India opener Rohit Sharma the only thing he is eagerly waiting for is a reunion with the cricket fans.



After a long break of nearly 17 years, the 90s sitcom is coming back as 'Friends: The Reunion' for fans to be streamed on HBO from May 27, 2021.

But the Mumbai Indians skipper awaits the reunion with the fans in the cricket stadium as games are currently being played behind closed doors.

"F.R.I.E.N.D.S, this is the reunion I am waiting for!" Rohit tweeted while sharing a throwback picture.

The special show reunites Cox and Perry with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, on screen for the first time since the sitcom ended in 2004.

The reunion was filmed on Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, where the show was originally shot. It was set to be filmed in 2020 but faced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rohit is gearing up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton and is in quarantine as Team India prepares to leave for the UK tour.

The BCCI has also ensured that the cricketers will get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in England under the guidance of the UK health department.

The BCCI has made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK and arrangements were made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on May 19.

After completing the two-week quarantine in Mumbai, the team will undergo another 10-day quarantine in the UK. The second period will see them first undergo a hard quarantine before they take the field to train for the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton, starting June 18. (ANI)

