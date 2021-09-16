Rohit Sharma will be India's captain in T20I after World Cup: Vinod Kambli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli feels opening batsman Rohit Sharma will be India's skipper in the T20Is after the 2021 World Cup.



"Now Virat is stepping down from captaincy, I feel Rohit might get a chance. Virat will now play to his full potential as there will be no pressure on him. I want Virat to play freely," Kambli told ANI.

"I feel Rohit will take over as India's captain in T20I after World Cup because he has led Mumbai Indians to win many times," he added.

Kohli on Thursday announced that he would step down as the T20I skipper of the national side after the T20 World Cup slated to be played in the UAE in October-November this year.

He will continue to be available for selection for the T20 format post the upcoming ICC event in 2021, which is hosted by the BCCI in UAE and Oman.

"Now everyone will see, Virat's talent in the T20I. I am looking forward to India, Pakistan clash in World Cup, the pressure and eagerness to perform well in those matches is immense," said Kambli.

Earlier in the day, Kohli said he arrived at his decision after discussing with head coach Ravi Shastri and opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

Kambli, the former batsman, said Kohli will now play freely.

"It was a shocking decision for me, but now Virat will be feeling relaxed. Now we will see Virat the batsman because now he will be under no pressure," said Kambli.

Kohli has captained India in 45 T20Is with the side winning 27 out of those. India only lost 14 T20Is under Kohli captaincy while two games were tied and two matches had no results. (ANI)

