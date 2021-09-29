Rohit Sharma will be my choice for captaincy in next two T20 WCs: Gavaskar

"I think Rohit Sharma for the next two World Cups. You could say they (World Cups) are back-to-back, one starting in a month and another exactly a year from now. So clearly, yes, you don't want to change too many captains at this particular stage. Rohit Sharma would definitely be my choice for captaincy of the Indian team for both these T20 World Cups," said Gavaskar on 'Cricket Connected' show on Star Sports.

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes Rohit Sharma should be India's captain in the next two T20 World Cups. He also said that he looks at KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as his choice for vice-captain in the T20I format.

Sharma is tipped to take over as India's new T20I captain after Virat Kohli steps down from the post after the men's T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman in October and November. Sharma has won the IPL trophy for Mumbai Indians five times as a captain.

In Indian colours, he captained the team to winning the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and Asia Cup.

Gavaskar mentioned the names of Rahul and Pant for vice-captaincy, but spoke on a length about Pant's stint as a captain for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

"And then, I'm looking at KL Rahul for vice-captain. I would also keep Rishabh Pant in mind because he has been really impressive in the way he has led a star-studded Delhi team and the bowling changes that he has been making in the T20 format, using Nortje and Rabada in such a clever manner that actually shows a street-smart captain, and you always want a street-smart captain who can read situations and act immediately. So yes, Rahul and Pant are the two guys I would look at as Vice Captains."

--IANS

nr/akm