Rohit to finish World Cup 2019 as the highest run-scorer

India opener Rohit Sharma will end up as the highest run-scorer of the 2019 World Cup. This, after three contenders - New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and England's Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, were dismissed cheaply in the World Cup final.

Before the final, the two batsmen were fighting to take top spot in the race for the most runs. While Williamson was on 548 runs, Root had 549 runs to his credit. India vice-captain Rohit Sharma (648), Australia opener David Warner (647) were the first two in the list with Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (606) just behind them at No.3 in the tally.

Root and Williamson were the next two in the highest run scorers list of World Cup 2019. Bairstow was on 496 runs and needed a big hundred to go past Rohit. In New Zealand's innings, Williamson perished for 30, while in England's innings, Root was dismissed for just 7 and Bairstow for 36. Nevertheless, all three have been the stars with a bat for their teams. The Kiwi captain finishes the tournament with 578 runs in 9 innings at an average of 82.57. He has scored two hundreds and the same number of fifties in the tournament. Root finishes with 556 runs in 11 innings at an average 61.77 and he has two hundreds and three half centuries to his name. Bairstow was a revelation at the top of the England innings, scoring 532 runs in 11 innings with two hundreds and as many fifties. The tournament will also be special for Bairstow in terms of partnerships as he along with Jason Roy, added four stands of more than 100 for the first wicket.