Rohit uses cuss word for Pollard during Chennai ODI

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) India opener Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard have always been known for sharing banters on the field and the recent of it happened during the first ODI between India and West Indies at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here.

The incident took place in the 7th over of the Indian innings when opener KL Rahul, who was batting at the other end, and he enquired Rohit about the conversation between him and Pollard. Rohit in reply used cuss word describing Pollard, who is also his teammate in the Mumbai Indians and are known to share very friendly relation.

On Sunday, Pant scored 71 runs off 69 balls and alongside Shreyas Iyer (70), shared a crucial partnership of 114 runs for the fourth wicket to help India post a 288-run target at a sluggish wicket. However, their efforts went in vain as Shimron Hetmyer (139) and Shai Hope (102) scored blistering centuries and helped the visitors chase down the total with 13 balls to spare. With the comfortable eight wicket victory, the visitors have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI rubber and the two sides will now square-off in the second match in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. kk/dpb