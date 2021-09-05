Rohit's intentions were clear, adapted his game according to India's need: Zaheer

A dominant India took control of the fourth Test on Saturday, extending their lead to 171 at stumps on day three, as Rohit struck his first Test hundred away from home and eighth overall. The visitors were on 270/3 when bad light brought a premature end to proceedings.

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Showering praise on Rohit Sharma for his 127 against England in the fourth Test, former pacer Zaheer Khan said the Indian opener adapted his game according to the team's need on Day 3 at The Oval.

The 34-year-old Rohit made batting look extremely easy in overcast conditions during his stay at the crease and also completed 3000 Test runs in the process.

"His intentions were clear. He has adapted his game according to the English conditions. While facing the new ball, he is trying to set himself up at the crease that enables him to leave the deliveries outside the off-stump and pick the balls which he can target," Zaheer was quoted as saying by CricBuzz Chatter.

"The Oval pitch offers bounce and Rohit Sharma relishes when the ball comes at pace. He has moulded his game according to India's needs and scored a brilliant ton," Zaheer added.

