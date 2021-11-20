Role of Australia captain must be held to highest standards: CA following Paine's resignation

Melbourne [Australia], November 20 (ANI): Richard Freudenstein, Cricket Australia Chair, on Saturday made a statement on behalf of the Cricket Australia Board following Tim Paine's resignation as the Test skipper. The wicket-keeper has stepped down as the captain of the side ahead of the much-awaited Ashes opener.



"I would like to start by acknowledging Tim Paine. Despite the mistake he made, Tim has been an exceptional leader in Australian cricket over the last three years. Following the resignation of Tim as captain of the Australian men's Test team, I felt it necessary to share Cricket Australia's position on this matter. Neither of us, Nick Hockley or myself, can speak directly to the decision-making process in 2018," Cricket Australia said in an official statement.



"This includes being able to provide any further insights around how the original judgement was made, that Tim's behaviour did not breach the code of conduct and that it did not warrant any further disciplinary action. Once again, while I cannot speak about the original decision-making in 2018, what I can say is that faced with the same circumstances, and with the benefit of all relevant information about this matter, Cricket Australia would not make the same decisions today," he added,

According to cricket.com.au, Paine announced his resignation as Test skipper following revelations of a 'sexting' incident with a former Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017. Paine "deeply regretted" the incident and said he was "enormously" grateful to his wife and family for the forgiveness.



"I acknowledge that the decision clearly sent the wrong message to the sport, to the community and to Tim -- that this kind of behaviour is acceptable and without serious consequences. The role of Australia Captain must be held to the highest standards," said Freudenstein.



"Since 2018, the organisation has implemented more education for players including training in relation to acceptable behaviour and engaging in social media, including the exchange of sexually explicit material. But what is clear is that there are lessons to be learnt and we, as an organisation, have more to do and will do more in this area," he added. (ANI)

