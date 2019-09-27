Roma life-bans fan for racially abusing defender Juan Jesus

According to a BBC report, the development comes after anti-discriminatory body Fare said Italian football officials and their disciplinary systems to fight against racism were not fit for purpose.

Roma tweeted an image of the messages -- including details of the account -- and confirmed they had reported the same to the police.

Fare executive director Piara Powar added "the rot is deep" and "no-one is taking the issue seriously", but Serie A insisted it was "seriously and constantly engaged in activities against racism".