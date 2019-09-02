Romelu Lukaku racially abused in Italy

The Belgian striker was on Sunday was targeted with monkey chants from the home crowd at the Sardegna Arena as he prepared to take the decisive spot-kick which sealed the match for Inter Milan.

The 26-year-old former Manchester United striker looked in anger towards the stands before confidently converting his second goal in as many games for the Italian side.

The fans' actions were condemned by Inter defender Milan Skriniar in a post-match interview. "There are things that must not be in football," BBC Sport quoted Skriniar as saying.

"Cagliari have a history for this," said European football's anti-discrimination body Fare. It should be noted that former Juventus forward Moise Kean was also on the receiving end of racial abuse by Cagliari fans at the same stadium last season. When asked about the chants, Inter boss Antonio Conte, however, said: "I really didn't hear anything from the bench. However, it is true that more education is needed in Italy in general." Cagliari was heavily criticised on its social media channels but the club has not yet addressed the incident which took place on Sunday.