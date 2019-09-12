Ronaldinho agrees to friendly appearance for Santa Fe

It was not immediately clear though if Ronaldinho would be free to travel to Colombia for the matches. Brazil's Supreme Court this month upheld a decision to ban the former Barcelona attacker from leaving the country after he failed to pay a fine resulting from a 2015 court case.<br> <br>Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto Assis, were fined $2.3 million after being found guilty of building a fishing platform on the Guaiba river in southern Brazil without the necessary permits. The structure was located in a heritage-protected area.

SEARCH