Ronaldo, Messi shortlisted for Best FIFA Player award

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 2 (ANI): Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine Lionel Messi were shortlisted for the FIFA Best Men's Player award on Monday, the apex football body has announced.

In the category, Liverpool's defender Virgil Van Dijk has also been nominated to complete the three shortlisted footballers.

Van Dijk had outclassed Messi and Ronaldo in the last week's UEFA Player of the Year award.England's Lucy Bronze has been nominated for the FIFA Women's Player of the Year. She was able to win the UEFA Best Women's Player award last week.Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola has been nominated along Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur's coach Mauricio Pochettino in the FIFA Best Men's coach category.Phil Neville, who led England's women team to a World Cup semi-final, has been nominated along with USA's Jill Ellis and Sarina Wiegman in the FIFA Best Women's coach category.Following are the shortlisted candidates for respective awards:The Best FIFA Men's PlayerCristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - JuventusLionel Messi (Argentina) - FC BarcelonaVirgil van Dijk (Netherlands) - LiverpoolThe Best FIFA Women's PlayerLucy Bronze (England) - Olympique LyonnaisAlex Morgan (USA) - Orlando PrideMegan Rapinoe (USA) - Reign FCThe Best FIFA Men's CoachPep Guardiola (Spain) - Manchester CityJurgen Klopp (Germany) - LiverpoolMauricio Pochettino (Argentina) - Tottenham HotspurThe Best FIFA Women's CoachJill Ellis (USA) - USA national teamPhil Neville (England) - England national teamSarina Wiegman (Netherlands) - Netherlands national teamThe Best FIFA Men's GoalkeeperAlisson (Brazil) - LiverpoolEderson Santana de Moraes (Brazil) - Manchester CityMarc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany) - FC BarcelonaThe Best FIFA Women's GoalkeeperChristiane Endler (Chile) - Paris Saint-GermainHedvig Lindahl (Sweden) - Chelsea / WolfsburgSari van Veenendaal (Netherlands) - Arsenal / Atletico MadridFIFA Puskas AwardLionel Messi (Argentina) - Real Betis v FC Barcelona [La Liga] (March 17 2019)Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia) - River Plate v Racing Club [Argentinian Superliga] (February 10, 2019)Daniel Zsori (Hungary) - Debrecen FC v Ferencvaros TC [Nemzeti Bajnoskag I] (16 February 2019)The winners of each award will be announced on September 23 in Milan. (ANI)