Ronaldo becomes joint top-scorer in men's international football

Budapest [Hungary], June 24 (ANI): Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become the joint top-scorer in men's international football.



He achieved the feat in Portugal's Euro 2020 game against France on Wednesday (local time) here at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Ronaldo scored two goals from the spot against France and as a result, he now has 109 goals from 176 matches for Portugal.

The striker is currently tied with Iran's legend Ali Daei, who also scored 109 goals from 149 matches.

Ronaldo has so far scored in Portugal's every Euro 2020 group stage game and if he scores one more goal, he will become the highest scorer in men's international football.

After scoring in every Euro 2020 game, Ronaldo has also become the first Portuguese striker to register goals in all three group stage matches in the competition.

The match between Portugal and France ended in a 2-2 draw and as a result, both teams sealed qualification for the round of 16 stage.

From Group F, Germany also managed to seal qualification for the round of 16 stage.

Earlier on Wednesday, Spain defeated Slovakia 5-0 while Sweden outclassed Poland 3-2. Spain and Sweden both qualified for the round of 16 stage. (ANI)