Ronaldo breaks down during emotional interview

The Juventus star couldn't stop his emotions and broke down saying: "I never saw the video. I never saw that video. Unbelievable."

When asked by Morgan what it was that upset him, Ronaldo said: "To be the number one and he doesn't see anything. He doesn't see me receive awards." Morgan further added: "He never saw how great you became."

"Never. My family see, my mum, my brothers, even my old son, but my father, he didn't see nothing, and it was... he died young," an emotional Ronaldo expressed.

Ronaldo's father passed away on the eve of Manchester United's Champions League group game with Villarreal in September 2005 at the age of 52 following a battle with alcoholism.